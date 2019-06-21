Fife man taking on coast-to-coast challenge for charity

A Cupar man is cycling coast-to-coast and back to raise funds for specialised cancer care centre.

John Leonard (38) will be cycling with friend Peter Bailey from St Andrews to Oban, and then back – around 250 miles – for a good cause.

The two-day challenge has already encouraged people to donate £1147, at the time of writing, which will go to the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, which supported Peter’s mum.

John and Peter will be doing the challenge this weekend, heading through Cupar, Newburgh, and up to Crainlarich, before heading west to Oban, on the west coast.

“Both myself and my pal wanted to do something achievable,” explained John.

“I’m getting excited. It’s a long way but it’s very achievable. It’s about doing what we can do.

“A weekend was do-able. Anything more than 100 miles was something we wanted to do.”

This will not be the first fundraising challenge John has taken part in – he has previously done cycles for Vision Aid, including one which saw him cover the length of Ireland.

John said he had been aware of the work of Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre for a “long time”, and wanted to support it. Donors have already passed the target.

The pair will be getting help from Peter’s father along the route.

If you would like to support John and Peter and make a donation, visit the website www.justgiving.com/fundraising/john-peter-c2c.