Fife man to walk round the Kingdom's perimeter to raise cash for mental health charity

Tom Davison, from Ceres, will walk Fife's perimeter to raise funds for mental health charity, Fife Boomerang. (Pic: contributed)

A Fifer will embark on a unique fundraising challenge – walking round the perimeter of Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Davison, 69, plans to walk nearly 200 miles, starting from Kincardine on Wednesday and finishing there two weeks later, in aid of Glenrothes-based charity Fife Boomerang.

Tom’s ‘Circuit of Fife Walk’ will take in the 117 miles of the Fife Coastal Path before he progresses south from Newburgh to Kincardine, staying as close as possible to the Kingdom’s 61 mile borders with neighbouring Perth and Kinross and Clackmannanshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of each day’s walk, Tom intends to return to his Ceres home and pick up where he left off the following day, and as an advocate of sustainable travel he intends to use public transport for these journeys whenever possible.

The fundraiser has set a target of raising £1000 to boost the coffers of Fife Boomerang, which organises trips and activities for people with mental health issues such as depression – something he has experienced in the past.

Tom said: “A few years ago work-related stress brought on a bout of depression whcih came as a complete shock to me. It was isolating and quite debilitating, and I discovered then that being active, especially outdoors, and engaging with others was a big help to me.

“Fife Boomerang helps people by providing the opportunity to get active and mix with others, and I know the fun and friendship they offer is important to those it supports. I’m determined to raise as much as I can to help them help others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity organises two trips a week, with activities ranging from wild-water swimming and woodland walks to cinema and museum trips, as well as two residential trips a year. People are referred to the charity by healthcare professionals who recognise the link between physical and mental health.

Cathy Spittal, chair of Fife Boomerang, said: “We rely heavily on core funding from Fife Council but any extra money we can get is extremely welcome as we look to improve our offering and help more people. We’re grateful to Tom and his sponsors and look forward to waving him off from Kincardine as he sets off on what I’m sure will be a challenging venture.”

Mr Davison, who intends to write a daily blog to keep people updated on his progress, added: “I originally planned to walk just the Fife Coastal Path but then thought I would make it more of a challenge by adding Fife’s landward border. That’s 61 miles long but it won’t be possible to follow the border exactly so I think I’ll be doing nearly 200 miles on the entire walk.

“I’ve been researching the walk and can find no evidence of anyone having walked round Fife’s entire perimeter before. I’m looking forward to it and to chatting to folk along the way. Hopefully, I’ll get a few more sponsors as I walk.”

His blog can be accessed at https://rb.gy/0m4v4x and he can be sponsored through his GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/circuit-of-fife-walk