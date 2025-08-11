Fife man wins £54,000 car in competition that cost 5p to enter

A Fife man has won a stunning £54,000 BMW M4 – all from a competition that cost just 5p to enter.

Michael Kettrick, 34, from Cupar, was left speechless when he received a surprise video call from Katie Knight, presenter at online competition specialist BOTB, revealing he had scooped the incredible prize.

The win couldn’t have come at a better time for Michael, who works as a civil servant alongside his partner Lauras.

He said: “It’s amazing. I can’t believe it. I’ve never won anything like this. We work so hard and this has come at the perfect time.

Michael Kettrick won the £54,000 BMW (Pic: Submitted)

“I’ve had a few health issues which I probably wouldn't have gotten through without Laura. She deserves this win more than me. Thankfully, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Laura, who joined him on the call, said: “We’ve been through a lot. He absolutely deserves this – I’m just so proud of him.”

Michael revealed he had only been playing BOTB for a month after being inspired by a friend who regularly enters the competitions. “I thought I would give it a try, but never expected to win,” he said.

The BMW M4 is famed for its powerful engine, dynamic performance and sleek design.

While the car caught his eye, Michael said it’s the cash alternative that would truly be life-changing.

“The car is amazing, but the cash would be life-changing. We would be able to clear our debts, take a much-needed holiday and get myself a pick-up, which I would absolutely love,” he added.

Katie said: “To see Michael was in complete disbelief was just brilliant.

“He’s had a tough time recently, and it’s clear how much this meant to both him and Laura. He’s a really deserving winner.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes. It is also currently offering people the chance to win a luxury £880,000 countryside home in Suffolk for just 99p. Founded in 1999, BOTB has given away £104m-worth of cars so far.