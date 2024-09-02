Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The poetry of a Glenrothes man is set to re-shape how we view dementia and engage with people living with the condition.

Sixty-one year old Gerald King has penned In The Palm Of A Spider's Hand which launches this month and will be featured at events Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Glasgow. It will also be part of the Dementia Arts Festival 2024 which takes place across the capital city in November. Copies can be ordered from www.boomsaloon.com/product/in-the-palm-of-a-spiders-hand/.

Gerald. a former technical architect, was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of just 55 and told he’d never again work with words. His new book was penned entirely post-diagnosis and stands as a marker for a better understanding of the complexities of the dementia journey in all of its possibilities.

His words liken Alzheimer’s to “still waters laced with rough skinned crocodiles,” question “why me?” and highlight the vital importance of comfort, kindness, patience and understanding to collectively navigate the dementia journey – pressing insights delivered via some of the most engaging literary mechanisms.

Gerald King (seated centre) has penned In The Palm Of A Spider's Hand (Pics: Submitted)

Gerald’s book comes as dementia rates continue to rise, with over 944,000 people currently living with the condition in the UK and that number expected to soar. His poetry pushes back against a narrative that too often writes off people with dementia as incapable or unable. His words are living proof that creativity and contribution don't end upon diagnosis – they evolve.

Gerald's book – envisioned, edited, designed and published by boom saloon, with print sponsorship from Canon – flips that script. It showcases the raw, unfiltered reality of living with dementia; a reality that is rich with emotion, intellect and creativity. It’s a much-needed antidote to the outdated stereotypes that still dominate our screens and newsfeeds.

The publisher said: “By bringing King's poetry into the public eye, this publication aims to incite genuine societal change. It’s a call to action for more compassionate and accurate representations of dementia throughout society; a chance to start a new conversation that empowers those living with the condition rather than marginalising them.

“It is more than a poetry book; it’s a catalyst for change. As we confront an ageing population and rising dementia rates, the stories we tell – and how we tell them – matter more than ever. Gerald's poetry is here to challenge perceptions, inspire action and remind us all of the untold strength and potential that lie within many living with dementia.

All profits raised from sales will fund boom saloon’s ongoing work to use creativity to inspire and empower those facing challenges.