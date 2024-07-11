Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cross-border football match organised by a Cupar man has raised thousands for an end of life charity.

Stephen Gilfillan from The Drum, Cupar organised a football charity match, and travelled with his friends to Nottingham for their annual Scotland v England game. The budding footballers from different clubs, including Cupar Hearts were defeated 5-2, but it didn’t put a damper on spirits as they raised over £2300.

Stephen, 42 said: "Since 2018, I have arranged a charity England vs Scotland match between two groups of players from their respective countries. There have been four events in total and have all been fantastic, helping raise thousands of pounds for charities.”

The fourth edition of the cross border fixture saw the Scottish side raise funds in memory of Fife resident Jim Smith, who passed away in 2022. Stephen paid tribute to both Jim and Marie Curie.

The game raised over £2,300 for Marie Curie in memory of local Fife resident Jim Smith (Pic: Submitted)

He continued: “This year, the Scotland team supported Marie Curie - the nominated charity of the family of Jim Smith. Marie Curie was there in Jim’s final days, providing excellent care and support to him and his loved ones. We sadly lost Jim in November 2022. To say he was a football man through and through is an understatement. His commitment and dedication to football spanned many decades and is still greatly missed on the sidelines.”

Charlotte Gilbert, Marie Curie community fundraiser Fife and Forth Valley, added her thanks to those who took part in the match, and those who donated to the cause.

Charlotte said: “Fundraisers come up with so many wonderful ways to raise funds and for Stephen and his footballing friends to have travelled to Nottingham shows their dedication. Marie Curie cares for terminally ill people across Fife in their own homes and provides bereavement support.

“Thank you to all those that took part in the football match and for everyone who supported. It means Marie Curie can continue being there for people and their families when they need us most.”

Marie Curie provides expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, and support for their family and friends, in our hospices and where they live.