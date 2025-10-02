Fife man’s greatest honour of my life’ as he is ordained at East Lothian church

A Fife man is set to be ordained as minister at a church in East Liothian.

Alastair Stark grew up in St Andrews and did his probationer training at a church in Methil and also worked in Glenrothes and Leslie. On Tuesday (October 2) he will be ordained as a Minister of Word and Sacrament and inducted to Belhaven and Spott Parish Church in Dunbar.

He said: "Being ordained as a Church of Scotland minister, for me, is the greatest privilege, because I feel that I'm exactly where God wants me to be. I first sensed that I was being called to this vocation 10 years ago while working as a member of Ministries Development Staff (MDS) for five congregations in Glenrothes and Leslie in Fife, which I loved.

"Most of my work at the time was focused on youth and children's work in local churches and schools, and I spent my Sundays visiting the different churches in the area.

Alastair Stark outside Wellesley Parish Church on his final day as a probationer with Rev Gillian Paterson (Pic: Submitted)

"Whenever given the chance to preach during this time, I felt a mix of peace and excitement that stayed with me throughout the preparation and delivery of each sermon. Each time, I innately knew that I was being compelled to do more of this, to learn more of God's word, and to bring hope and the assurance of God's love wherever I went."

Mr Stark is 34 and married to Jenny with whom he has two children, Ruaridh, aged seven, and three-year old Isla. He grew up in St Andrews in Fife and was a member at Hope Park and Martyrs' Parish Church, which is now called St Mark' Church.

Mr Stark worked as an MDS from 2014-2018 then went on to work at Fife College for a year as a guidance adviser, mostly involving one-to-one appointments with students. He then moved to the University of Dundee to take up a role to encourage fair access to higher education.

In 2021, he left to study Divinity at the University of St Andrews, and spent his probation at Wellesley Parish Church in Methil under the supervision of Rev Gillian Paterson.

Alastair Stark with his family (Pic: Bear & Bee photography)

"My journey to this point represents many years of encouragement, support and prayers from many special people," he added. "My rich training experience with the Church introduced me to the joy of Christian ministry, where I had the privilege of seeking to bring joy, comfort, purpose, and hope into people's many and varied circumstances, showing them that they are known, loved, and restored to fullness by God in Jesus Christ.

"As I become minister of Belhaven and Spott Parish Church, my aspirations are to continue serving the good people of this amazing community in the same way.”

Mr Stark said his journey through life so far has been "immeasurably blessed" but not without challenge because his wife was diagnosed with stage four mouth cancer in 2021, four weeks after giving birth to Isla. She underwent three operations before having her tongue removed in March 2022.

"News of Jenny's diagnosis, especially so soon after Isla's arrival, came as a real shock to us," said Mr Stark. Initially, I was worried about being able to continue in the immediate term on my calling to ordained ministry.

"But we experienced the most incredible groundswell of love and support and from every direction. I've learned how God works through even the most difficult times to cultivate perseverance, character, hope, and empathy – all of which are essential for ministry."

Mr Stark said his wife was prepared for the outcome of never being able to speak again.

"In what we consider a miracle, she defied medical expectations, learned to talk and eat again, and even returned to her career as a primary school teacher for our final couple of years in Fife," he added.

"People sometimes ask me whether these events affected our faith, but I can honestly say that they made us even more aware of God's closeness and love.”