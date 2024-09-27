Fife man’s Kiltwalk fundraiser in memory of his dad nets over £4000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Burntisland roofer Luke Drummond put his best foot forward earlier this summer in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.
The 30-year-old was inspired to fundraise after losing his dad, Bill.
Luke said: “My dad passed away two years ago in July. He had numerous health issues in the years before he died. It all started when he had a heart attack and a triple bypass. Then he got COPD and he had strokes and various different illnesses. Every year in his memory I’m trying to do a different event and try and raise as much money as possible.
“I was very close to my dad - he was more like my best friend. When he took ill five years before he died I moved back home. I stayed with him. If he needed to go in to the hospital at 3:00am I'd take him in or bring him things when he was in. He was always my first port of call.”
Bill was a shining example of how to be a generous person and his son now keeps that up with his fundraising efforts.
Luke added: “We aren't a rich family but we were taught the fundamentals that if you can help someone you help them. Where we stay there are lots of kids so at Christmas time he'd make sure all of the kids in the street got a selection box. During Covid-19 we helped the local food bank. I just want to continue to give in memory of my dad.”
Imogen Reading, CHSS Fundraiser Fife, Forth Valley & Perth and Kinross, said: “We want to thank Luke for his generosity and commitment to helping CHSS by doing the Kiltwalk on our behalf.
“The money raised will help us support the one in five people in Scotland with our conditions live their lives to the full and ensure they have the right support, at the right time in the right place.”
> If you’re living with the effects of a chest, heart or stroke condition or Long Covid and looking for advice and information, contact Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0899. You can also text NURSE to 66777
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.