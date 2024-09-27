Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife man has raised over £4000 for a charity close to his heart after completing Dundee’s Kiltwalk in August in memory of his dad.

Burntisland roofer Luke Drummond put his best foot forward earlier this summer in aid of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

The 30-year-old was inspired to fundraise after losing his dad, Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke said: “My dad passed away two years ago in July. He had numerous health issues in the years before he died. It all started when he had a heart attack and a triple bypass. Then he got COPD and he had strokes and various different illnesses. Every year in his memory I’m trying to do a different event and try and raise as much money as possible.

Luke pictured at Dundee Kiltwalk (Pic: Submitted)

“I was very close to my dad - he was more like my best friend. When he took ill five years before he died I moved back home. I stayed with him. If he needed to go in to the hospital at 3:00am I'd take him in or bring him things when he was in. He was always my first port of call.”

Bill was a shining example of how to be a generous person and his son now keeps that up with his fundraising efforts.

Luke added: “We aren't a rich family but we were taught the fundamentals that if you can help someone you help them. Where we stay there are lots of kids so at Christmas time he'd make sure all of the kids in the street got a selection box. During Covid-19 we helped the local food bank. I just want to continue to give in memory of my dad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Reading, CHSS Fundraiser Fife, Forth Valley & Perth and Kinross, said: “We want to thank Luke for his generosity and commitment to helping CHSS by doing the Kiltwalk on our behalf.

“The money raised will help us support the one in five people in Scotland with our conditions live their lives to the full and ensure they have the right support, at the right time in the right place.”

> If you’re living with the effects of a chest, heart or stroke condition or Long Covid and looking for advice and information, contact Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0899. You can also text NURSE to 66777