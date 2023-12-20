Fife man’s stunning £2.4m donation to National Trust for Scotland one of biggest in its 90-year history

A Fife man has made a donation of £2.4m to the National Trust for Scotland after being impressed by restoration work at one of its sites.

The anonymous man gave the conservation charity the most amazing Christmas present - it is one of the largest single donations from a living donor in its 90-plus year history.

The man visited the historic B Listed Barry Mill in Carnoustie earlier this year, and was so impressed by the restoration work he made an immediate five figure donation to facilitate further major repair work needed to the large mill wheel. He has now followed up with a seven-figure sum which will be used to support the conservation charity’s activity, particularly in Fife, Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

Philip Long, chief executive said: “All at our charity are incredibly grateful for this wonderful, generous gift which is so vital as we work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage. It is especially heartening that it was the powerful combination of our special places and people which inspired this substantial signal of support.”

The anonymous man made the donation after a visit to the historic B Listed Barry Mill in Carnoustie (Pic: National Trust for Scotland)

The gift came during a record year for charitable donations to the conservation charity which cares for and protects special places all over Scotland, with more than £10.8 million raised so far in 2023. A total of £5.1 million has come from gifts in wills and £5.7 million from donors and supporters.

Mr Long added: “During this festive season, we want to say thank you to everyone who has supported our charity in 2023. Whether responding to our appeals for seabirds or for footpaths, playing our lottery, dedicating a tree, or leaving a gift to the National Trust for Scotland in your will, every contribution, large and small, is appreciated, and together with the support of our loyal members, enables our charity to continue conserving and protecting Scotland’s heritage for everyone to enjoy.”