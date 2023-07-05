Fife man's vast collection of DC Comics sells at auction for more than twice its £10,000 estimate

Some of the comics in the collection which went under the hammer (Pic: Submitted)

Covering the 1960s Silver Age through to modern day, the 225 lot single owner collection The Brave and The Bold sale at McTear’s Auctioneers on Tuesday included several thousand individual comic books, with full runs of famous heroes and villains, classic story arcs, first appearances and a number of seldom seen characters.

It was one of the biggest collections of DC Comics to come to auction in Scotland and among the key lots were Aquaman No 2-28 from 1962 which sold for £640, a run of The Brave and the Bold from the late 1950s which fetched £560 and a number of early issues of The Flash which were snapped up for £440.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Spiridion, McTear’s specialist, said: “There was huge interest in the auction online, telephone and in-person bidders vying for the rarest books. It was a great result and the vendor from Kirkcaldy was delighted. There is no doubt the rise of Marvel and DC superhero movies over the past 15 years or so has had a direct impact on sales of rare comics with high prices realised for Silver Age books featuring the highest profile characters.”