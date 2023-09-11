Fife manufacturing company hits the beach for global cleaning event
Velux Glenrothes employees and their families took part in the clean up of Leven beach on Sunday. The event was organised by local employees Stephen MacCrimmon and Kevin Gold, who also serve as V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation (VKR Foundation) representatives.
The charity provided litter pickers, gloves and bags to the team’s efforts, and Stephen expressed his gratitude to all participants.
He said: “We not only cleaned up Leven beach, but we also strengthened our bonds as a community. It's inspiring to see how collective action can make a real difference. My daughter Honey loved that we were doing our bit for the planet together."
Local sandwich shop Bean Deli was also on hand to provide participants with packed lunches for the day as a reward for their hard work.
Kevin added: "World Cleanup Day is a reminder that we all share this planet, and it's our responsibility to take care of it. Thanks to the VKR Foundation's support and the enthusiasm of our team, we've taken a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable world."
World Cleanup Day, a global initiative that brings together millions of volunteers, governments, and organisations in nearly 200 countries and territories, aims to address the pressing issue of mismanaged waste worldwide. The event encourages individuals and communities to take responsibility for cleaning up their surroundings, promoting sustainability, and forging a cleaner, safer world for future generations.