Fife McDonald's restaurants join forces to help clean-up local areas
McDonald’s employees from restaurants in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, and Leven, recently gave up their time to clean up litter from their local areas.
Four crew members from each restaurant came together to clean up the areas surrounding their restaurants.
Dawn Cummings, people manager at the restaurants, said: “I’m really proud of my teams for giving their time and efforts to do their bit for our fellow residents across Fife.
"McDonald’s is committed to fighting litter in our local communities and it’s great to see the positive change we made.”
The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years, and since 2015 has installed over 1100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants.
McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.