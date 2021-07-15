Four crew members from each restaurant came together to clean up the areas surrounding their restaurants.

Dawn Cummings, people manager at the restaurants, said: “I’m really proud of my teams for giving their time and efforts to do their bit for our fellow residents across Fife.

Staff from Glenrothes McDonald's with some of the rubbish that they collected.

"McDonald’s is committed to fighting litter in our local communities and it’s great to see the positive change we made.”

The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years, and since 2015 has installed over 1100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants.

McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.

