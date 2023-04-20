Siobhan McGeachie, advanced nurse practitioner, and Shonagh Neville, practice manager, who work at the Howe of Fife Medical Practice in Ladybank took part in the ‘Brave The Shave’ for Kidney Care UK.

They enlisted the help of Dr Paul Cunningham and receptionist Donna Hazelton at the practice to wield the clippers this week.

Siobhan and Shonagh chose Kidney Care UK because it impacts their personal and working lives every day.

Shonagh’s father received great care when he was diagnosed with a tumour. Shonagh has also suffered most of her life with kidney stones in both kidneys and was recently diagnosed with secondary hyperparathyroidism, which means in the future she will perhaps herself need to look to Kidney Care UK for help.

Siobhan’s brother was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) when he was 19. This causes scarring on the kidneys, and his kidney function slowly declined. He began dialysis when he was 26 and was fortunate to receive a kidney transplant in 2019.

Shonagh said: “I suffer with fatigue and find it difficult to commit to physical activities and as I am a strong supporter of the charity,

“I wanted to do something that would show people I was willing to make a sacrifice somehow. I have always loved my hair and having different styles, so this is a big deal to me, but it is worth it to make such an impact.”

Siobhan added “We understand the hardships people can suffer living with kidney disease and wanted to give a little back to support the fantastic work Kidney Care UK provides.”

Their fundraising efforts were welcomed b y the charity.

Katie Hepworth,head of fundraisingK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Siobhan and Shonagh for making such a bold statement whilst also raising funds to help people with kidney disease.