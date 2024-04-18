Fife medical practice with over 6000 patients taken over by three GPs
MRM Medical Group is expected to take over Park Road Medical Practice in Rosyth which has been run by NHS Fife and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership since April 2023 after the previous GP partners handed back the contract for the delivery of general medical services.
MRM Medical Group is a partnership of three GPs, all having extensive experience in GP practices across Scotland. In addition to running the practice, all three GPs will work clinically at Park Road alongside the existing team to deliver hands-on patient care. Patients have been contacted to inform them of the appointment.
Nicky Connor, director of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are very happy to appoint MRM Medical Group to take over the running of Park Road Medical Practice.
“The three GPs who operate MRM Medical Group will bring great clinical experience to Park Road, and have set out a clear vision of how they intend to work with the existing practice team to provide a high standard of care for patients. We will be working closely with the group over the coming weeks to ensure the transition is as seamless as possible, and that practice patients have continued and uninterrupted access to local medical services throughout.”
Dr Mohammed Moqsud of MRM Medical Group added: ““As a group, we bring more than 20 years of general practice experience with us to Park Road. We are also hugely excited to work with the existing team and draw on their significant experience as we seek to provide a high-quality service to patients in Rosyth and the surrounding area.
“Patients care will be at the centre of everything we aim to achieve, and we look forward to working with the local community in the coming weeks and months as we set about enhancing the healthcare service available to patients at Park Road.”
