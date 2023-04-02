Fife memories: 23 pictures from the 1990s and 2000s including Glenrothes, Leven and Kirkcaldy

This gallery of photos from our archives spotlights just a few of the people and groups who made the headlines in our newspapers.
They range from schools to sports teams, and celebrate the achievements and community endeavours of many organisations.
1. Pupils' charity cheque
Pupils from Kirkcaldy High School raised money to tackle Alzhiemer's disease by swapping their school uniform for fancy dress for a day, back in 1992. Photo: Fife Free Press
2. 1998 P1s
The P1 intake at Kinghorn Primary School in 1998. Photo: Fife Free Press
3. Playground paradise
Pupils at Kirkcaldy's Dunnikier Primary School transformed their playground into a tropical paradise in 1997. A forest background was painted on to walls and hanging baskets, picnic benches and flower tubs were placed around the grounds. Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Dancing school
Kirkcaldy Amateur Dramatic Society invited youngsters from St Marie dancing School to join in at the rehearsals for its 1997 production 'Dancing at Lughnasa'. Photo: Fife Free Press