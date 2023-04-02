News you can trust since 1871
Burntisland Primary School Scot's Verse competition winners in 2012
Fife memories: 23 pictures from the 1990s and 2000s including Glenrothes, Leven and Kirkcaldy

This gallery of photos from our archives spotlights just a few of the people and groups who made the headlines in our newspapers.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 18:56 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 18:56 BST

They range from schools to sports teams, and celebrate the achievements and community endeavours of many organisations.

Pupils from Kirkcaldy High School raised money to tackle Alzhiemer's disease by swapping their school uniform for fancy dress for a day, back in 1992.

1. Pupils' charity cheque

Pupils from Kirkcaldy High School raised money to tackle Alzhiemer's disease by swapping their school uniform for fancy dress for a day, back in 1992. Photo: Fife Free Press

The P1 intake at Kinghorn Primary School in 1998.

2. 1998 P1s

The P1 intake at Kinghorn Primary School in 1998. Photo: Fife Free Press

Pupils at Kirkcaldy's Dunnikier Primary School transformed their playground into a tropical paradise in 1997. A forest background was painted on to walls and hanging baskets, picnic benches and flower tubs were placed around the grounds.

3. Playground paradise

Pupils at Kirkcaldy's Dunnikier Primary School transformed their playground into a tropical paradise in 1997. A forest background was painted on to walls and hanging baskets, picnic benches and flower tubs were placed around the grounds. Photo: Fife Free Press

Kirkcaldy Amateur Dramatic Society invited youngsters from St Marie dancing School to join in at the rehearsals for its 1997 production 'Dancing at Lughnasa'.

4. Dancing school

Kirkcaldy Amateur Dramatic Society invited youngsters from St Marie dancing School to join in at the rehearsals for its 1997 production 'Dancing at Lughnasa'. Photo: Fife Free Press

FifeKirkcaldyGlenrothes