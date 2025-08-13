Fife men’s shed makes shortlist in final of Scottish awards

St Andrews’ Men’s Shed is in the running to win a national award – now it is all down to a final vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of three shortlisted in the final of the Scottish Men’s Shed of the Year Awards.

St Andrews had been named one of five regional winners, and it has now made the final shortlist for the overall award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is run by Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA), with Dalkeith and Clyde Coast and Cumbrae also going through. Voting to decide the overall winner will open on August 29 to SMSA members, with the winner announced at the organisation’s national gathering and AGM on October 3.

Members of St Andrews Men's Shed with Willie Rennie MSP (Pic: Submitted)

Jason Schroeder, SMSA executive officer, said: “All five regional winners demonstrated the power of Scottish Men’s Sheds to transform lives and build stronger communities. It was no easy task narrowing it down, but the three national finalists have truly gone above and beyond in their reach, activities, and innovation. We congratulate them all and look forward to celebrating the final winner later this year.”

St Andrews’ recognition came as the group reached a major milestone, completing the transformation of a once-empty site at Craigtoun Country Park into a purpose-built shed filled with opportunity, community spirit, and vision for the future.

Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 1.00pm, it boasts a fully functional workshop, social spaces, accessible facilities, gardens, and a developing orchard -all driven by its growing membership.