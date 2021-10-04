Fife mental health charity team set for Forth Road Bridge fundraising walk

The team from the charity’s Fife services are being joined by Mike Burns, chief executive on Thursday.

Penumbra is one of Scotland’s largest mental health charities in Scotland and supports around 2500 adults and young people each week up and down the country through its unique approach to recovery.

In Fife, the charity offers support to people through their supported living team and their self-harm support service.

From left: Recovery Practitioner Andrea Gardner; Recovery Worker Bev Smith; Recovery Worker Yvonne Forbes, wearing their fashion forward Penumbra tees.

Sharon Webster, a recovery worker who has organised the walk, said: “Although we initially organised the walk as a fundraiser, we’ve realised it’s actually become a really important thing to do in terms of opening up conversations with people around mental health.

“The last 18 months have been tough for everyone so coming together as a team to connect and raise awareness of issues around mental health and our services here in Fife seemed a perfect opportunity.

“We’ve already gone way passed our fundraising target so we’re hoping this last push will get us to double our original target.”

Mr Burns, who recently joined the organisation, added: “I’m delighted to be joining Sharon and the team in the Kingdom for this walking challenge – and what better location than one of Scotland’s most iconic structures.

“It s the chance to raise awareness around the importance of looking after our mental health and talking openly about our wellbeing.”

