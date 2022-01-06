Fife mental health: More care closer to home in shake up of services

The changes come after a review of the region’s strategy – and now people who use the services are being asked for their input.

More care and services will be delivered closer to home, and health bosses say people will also get more choice.

Dr Chris McKenna, NHS Fife Medical Director, said: “We want to deliver care to patients as close to home as possible, and where people require the support of an in-patient stay, ensure that the environment enables their recovery.

Fife's mental health strategy is set to change

“Engaging with our staff and individuals who use the service and their families, along with wider public engagement will help to inform how we develop in-patient services to ensure they meet the needs of our communities now and in the future.”

As well as delivering services differently there is also a need to improve our adult mental health in-patient facilities ensuring that environments meet the needs of patients to enable therapeutic intervention and support speedier recovery.

Nicky Connor, director of Fife Health & Social Care Partnership added: “It is so important to ensure we have the mental health services that support Fifers to stay well and live healthy lives.

“Having the right services, in the right place and in-patient services that meet the needs of those who need hospital care is key to improving this support.”

The officials said that ensuring there is access to the right level of care and treatment for mental health problems continues to be a priority in Fife.

