Dr Iain Greenshields, from Fife, has lived with the condition for 65 years, and will represent the charity at meetings and events, take part in fundraising campaigns, and to be a voice for people living with epilepsy.

Dr Greenshields, who is minister of St Margaret’s Community Church in Dunfermline, recently served as the Moderator of the General Assembly from 2022 to 2023, representing the Church of Scotland at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III.

He was diagnosed as having epilepsy at the age of six after developing nocturnal seizures.

Epilepsy Scotland Chief Executive Lesslie Young and Dr Greenshields (Pic: Submitted)

Dr Greenshields said: “I want to be a positive advocate for people living with epilepsy and to be available to meet with anyone who wants to talk about or be informed about the condition.

“Epilepsy is more than seizures – I know that because I was diagnosed with depression at 11 so understand the issues that sit alongside epilepsy, not least the barriers I faced seeking employment. I want to see the employment opportunities for those living with epilepsy become as good as they can possibly be.

“A phone conversation I once had many years ago has stuck with me, when I was referred to as “the epileptic gentleman”, where I had to correct them and say, “no, I am a gentleman who lives with epilepsy”. I said that I didn’t want to be put into a box by another person because of my epilepsy – I should not be determined by my condition, I should instead be determined as a human being. I always say, as a Christian, that I am made in the image of God and that determines who I am.”

Lesslie Young, chief executive of Epilepsy Scotland, welcomed his appointment, adding: “Dr Greenshields has an abundance of experience, skills and connections which will be extremely beneficial in highlighting the work of the charity and the condition, as well as promoting fundraising opportunities.