Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family friendly event will take place at Milton Farm Motocross track, Leuchars on Saturday, March 9 in aid of Cash for Kids Tayside & Fife between 11.00am and 4.00pm.

Organiser Lisa Stewart has raised funds for the children’s charity previously and she hopes that in addition to benefiting a good cause, the event will help to encourage youngsters to take up the sport in a formalised setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa said: “There are not a lot of places for youngsters to go around here. In places like Dundee and Leven, people do what is classed as street ripping, so they get in trouble with the police because they're doing it on the streets, or they're doing it in the parks, in fields. With this event, we’re doing a meet and greet to try and encourage kids that, if they want to do it, there are safe places that don’t have to be too expensive.”

Billy MacKenzie (front) is one of the riders who will be taking part in a meet and greet (Pic: Stephen Sword)

Motocross enthusiasts will also get the opportunity to meet world champions and renowned names from the sport such as such as Stuart Flockhart and Billy MacKenzie.

MacKenzie is the only rider ever to win the Japanese GP round of the World Championship three times in a row in 2005, 2006 and 2007. Throughout his career he has had multiple Word Championship GP race wins, podiums and represented the United Kingdom in the Motocross des Nations (World Cup) a number of times.

There will also be opportunities for riders, both young and old, to have a go on the track. Adults will be charged £15, while children will be charged £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingdom Offroad will also be in attendance at the event. Its aim is to ensure safer communities by providing a controlled area for children, young people and adults to enjoy off-road motorcycling.