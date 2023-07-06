Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club returned with its annual exhibition at Fife Ice Rink on Sunday, 2 July. 1000 enthusiasts from all over the UK took part in the event, which had exhibits from clubs, collectors and trade bodies.

The Covid pandemic and maintenance work at the rink last year meant the exhibition returned since 2019.

150 bikes were on display, including modern machines courtesy of Kirkcaldy Kawasaki and Alan Duffus Motorcycles.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country took part in the event at Fife Ice Rink (Pic: Gary Mercer/Facebook)

Bikes on show also included a 1922 Scott motorcycle and a Scott motorcycle which raced in the 1948 Kirkcaldy Grand Prix, held at Beveridge Park - a race of significance in its own right.

Jake Drummond, one of the event’s organisers, explained: “Beveridge Park was the first road race in Scotland for motorcycles. We actually had a trophy from a lad called Charlie Wright won the very first race and got the very first trophy for the very first race at the very first location in Scotland.

“It was quite unique to get that trophy. That was brought down by his nephew, who had two bikes in the show and walked away with two prizes”.

The event attracted people from across the UK, with stall holders coming from both ends of the UK.

Jake explained: “The lad that brought the Robert McIntyre bikes up was from the south of England, there’s a chap who brings a bike down from Nairn. People are coming from countrywide to come to our show to show their bikes.

“We had an old rider there, George Williams, he came up from Adlington near Newcastle. He raced at Beveridge Park in the era of Bob McIntyre, Alistair King in the 60s. He came up and had a fabulous day at the show and then walked round Beveridge Park where he’d raced”.

There were also displays from junior speedway riders, who are part of the speedway academy - something Jake said is critical for the sport's future.

He continued: “They actually won the secretary’s trophy. That’s the future of our sport. The kids coming in at that age. That’s what we’re looking to promote for the future”.