Fife motorcycle project to feature on Sky TV show

A Levenmouth-based motorcycle club which helps provides a safe space for local children to practice off-road motorcycling, is to feature on a Sky TV show tomorrow (Thursday).

Kingdom Off-Road Motorcycle Club (KORMC) will feature on Russell Howard’s Good News, on the ‘Good Deeds’ section of the programme, showing the work it does in the local community.

The crew spoke to three of the kids who have been helped by the project, as well as a few volunteers and the manager, David Paton.

“We’re over the moon to get that level of publicity and it could help us to grow,” said David.

“It’s all in a positive light, showing what we are doing in the community to make things better.

“The kids were buzzing, but went about their normal activities.”

The project featured on an STV show more than a decade ago, and it is hoped it could appear on a BBC documentary some time in the future.

“Hollywood has been in touch as well,” David joked.

Unfortunately, the project was recently targeted by fire-raisers.

Two sheds at its Ballingry track were destroyed last week, with some important equipment ruined.

“We’re scratching our heads,” said David. “Why us? We haven’t had any complaints. We don’t know why people would do this.”

KORMC are planning on setting up a fundraising page to help replace some of the equipment and continue its latest project, renovating its workshop so it can help its members maintain their motorcycles.

The group is also appealing for anyone in the Levenmouth area who might be aware of any spaces which could be used for trials motorcycling, to get in touch.