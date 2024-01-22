Fife MSP calls for 'adequate support' for Scottish families after visit to Big Hoose project
Claire Baker, MSP for the Mid Scotland and Fife region, visited the Big Hoose Project warehouse in Lochgelly recently to meet with warehouse manager Scott McGill and hear about how the project has progressed since its inception.
The Cottage Family Centre set up the Big Hoose in co-operation with Gordon Brown, patron and former MP and Prime Minister, in December 2021 and has worked in partnership with Amazon UK, alongside other companies, and local charities to donate and distribute household goods to children and families living in poverty across Fife.
Items such as bedding, kitchen items, towels, toilet roll, nappies, rugs and other household furnishings and goods are distributed to those who need them most through a referral process. A number of organisations such as Fife Gingerbread, Homestart, as well as social workers, health visitors, schools, and other organisations across Fife are involved in the process.
Ms Baker said she was “grateful” for the support provided by staff and volunteers at the charity.
She said: “I am extremely grateful to the staff and volunteers at the Cottage and to all those who work in partnership to deliver this vital service to those who are vulnerable in our communities. I know these services are working so hard supporting our communities struggling through the ongoing cost of living crisis.”
She added that both UK and Scottish governments must work to provide further “adequate support” for the vulnerable families in Scotland.
She said: “It was also good to hear that their support has now extended to organisations in Perth, also in my region.
“The UK and Scottish Governments must both provide adequate support to families who are experiencing hardship and I will continue to push for this in my work in the Scottish Parliament.”
The Big Hoose Project takes a “multi-bank” approach, where local and national businesses work with charity and public sector practitioners to support those in need. This has now been replicated across the UK. A multibank has established in Wigan in 2023 and currently there are further Multi-Banks developed in the Birmingham and Swansea area