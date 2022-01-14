Fife MSP calls for end to underpayment of social care workers
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Alex Rowley has called on the Scottish Government to end the underpayment of social care staff in order to address the inequalities in health and social care.
Speaking in a debate in the Scottish Parliament on addressing labour shortages in the Scottish economy, Mr Rowley criticised the rate of pay for social care staff.
Mr Rowley has also raised a motion in the Scottish Parliament on the issue which he highlighted the situation faced by many home carers who are only paid for the time spent with their clients and not the travel time between them.
Mr Rowley said: “The main underlying cause of recruitment and retention issues in our care sector is poor pay and, crucially, unequal terms and conditions.
“Councils have cut back on employing carers and instead are contracting out the work because it is cheaper to do so but the only people paying the price of this are the care workers.”