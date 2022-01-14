Speaking in a debate in the Scottish Parliament on addressing labour shortages in the Scottish economy, Mr Rowley criticised the rate of pay for social care staff.

Mr Rowley has also raised a motion in the Scottish Parliament on the issue which he highlighted the situation faced by many home carers who are only paid for the time spent with their clients and not the travel time between them.

Alex Rowley MSP is calling for the end of underpayment to social care workers. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Mr Rowley said: “The main underlying cause of recruitment and retention issues in our care sector is poor pay and, crucially, unequal terms and conditions.

“Councils have cut back on employing carers and instead are contracting out the work because it is cheaper to do so but the only people paying the price of this are the care workers.”

