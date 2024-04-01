Fife MSP calls for "urgent action" from council to repair Leven's storm damaged sea wall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parts of the sea wall were badly damaged in the wake of Storm Babet last year and have not yet been repaired by the local authority.

Local residents and visitors have been unable to enjoy the full extent of the walkway since last year as large sections have been fenced off and are inaccessible to the public.

Ms Gilruth says the damage to the sea wall also poses a significant risk should severe stormy weather hit the town again with the waves continuously washing away parts of the unprotected sandbank.

Leven's MSP Jenny Gilruth with Councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu on Leven's promenade which has areas fenced off due to storm damage to the sea wall. (Pic: Submitted)

Ms Gilruth said she has been engaging with Fife Council on this matter since the storm damage in October but has been advised that “the administration has no current plans to finance this urgently needed work”.

She said: “Leven Promenade is a valuable community asset which locals use every day and will soon be enjoyed by many more following the opening of the new rail link this year. The sea wall also fulfills a crucial role in keeping the people of Leven safe from storms like Babet.

"Fife Council have been awarded record funding from the Scottish Government this year. It’s high time the Labour-led administration used that funding to help the communities it was intended for.

"This damage poses a real safety risk and is getting worse day by day – funding must be urgently prioritised by Fife Council. Leven is set for a momentous year thanks to investment from the SNP Scottish Government, who are directly funding the new rail link.

"The very least we can expect the local council to do is prioritise fixing these dangerous walls and making the beach promenade accessible for all once again.”