Fife MSP climbs four Munros in one day for charity

Jenny Gilruth, who represents Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP, took on the challenge as part of a ‘Mountains Mend Minds’ campaign which was founded by Glenrothes hillwalker, Ross Cunningham, in 2020.

Jenny and her team climbed Beinn Ghlas (1103m), Ben Lawers (1214m), Meall Corranaich (1069m) and Meall a’ Choire Leith (926m).

Jenny Gilruth presents he fundraising cheque to SAMH

The 10-mile walk took seven and a half hours in total, with over 1300m of climbing.

And it led to a cheque for £1,344 to staff at Sam’s Café in Leven.

Ms Gilruth said: “After a tough but rewarding challenge, it was fantastic to see the generosity of people around Scotland. Thank you to everyone who donated to such a worthy cause.

“The mental health social care support SAMH provides to adults and young people locally and nationally is so important, and I’m pleased that every penny raised through my fundraiser will go directly to Sam’s Café services in Leven and Glenrothes.”

The donation was warmly welcomed by the charity.

Shona Langlands, SAMH community and events fundraising manager said, “We know that mental health support has never been more needed and it’s only with the support of fundraisers like Jenny and Ross that we’re able be there for people when they need us.

“These generous donations will be put to good use within our peer support service, Sam’s Café across Leven, Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Dunfermline and will help us continue to provide mental health support in the heart of local communities.”

