Fife MSP pays homage to childhood cancer charity Love Oliver during shop visit

A Fife MSP has lent his support to a Kirkcaldy based childhood cancer charity after he visited its Glenrothes shop.
By Callum McCormack
Published 26th Sep 2023, 20:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 20:54 BST
David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, met with Jennifer and Andy Gill at LoveOliver’s Kingdom Centre premises to meet the team and show support.

The charity was created by Jennifer and Andy after the death of their son, Oliver, who was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of cancer – a Malignant Rhabdoid Tumour. They founded LoveOliver in his memory in 2011, after Oliver passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Day 2010, aged just 24 weeks.

Mr Torrance’s visit came during International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s theme is glow gold, and LoveOliver’s has taken part by creating a golden display coupled with pictures of children supported by the charity.

David Torrance MSP with Jennifer Gill and volunteer Marilyn Robertson (left) (Pic: Submitted)David Torrance MSP with Jennifer Gill and volunteer Marilyn Robertson (left) (Pic: Submitted)
Jennifer explained: “I think our display makes childhood cancer more real when people can see the kids who are living with cancer as well as some who have sadly passed away. The sad thing is that the display of pictures is just a small number of the children that we've supported.

"Because there's so many of them no longer here and so many of them living with serious long-term effects which is just totally wrong - that’s why we need to do all we can to make a difference for them and for their future.”

Mr Torrance spent the morning talking with staff and volunteers as well as finding out how the charity and shop operated. He praised the charity for it’s work with families.

He added: “The charity provides funds to families who may have to travel many miles to get access to vital treatment and provides healthy meals to ensure that they are well looked after when quite simply they do not have the time to focus on themselves. LoveOliver also raises funds for cancer research with the aim of eradicating this horrible disease, and in the 12 years it has been operating has raised an astronomical £1.2m which is a testament to the hard work of its founders, volunteers, and fundraisers.

“I’ll continue to support this essential charity in any way possible as it offers hope and support to so many children who are living with cancer.”

