Peter Grant, MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, visited the new premises of Fife Young Carers

Mr Grant said: “Around one in eight young people in Fife identify as young carers. Fife Young Carers is such a valuable resource for young people looking after family members, who can be impacted both emotionally and physically by their caring role. Huge thanks to the whole team at Fife Young Carers for all their work supporting these amazing children and young people.”

Mr Grant’s Motion congratulates Fife Young Carers on its 25th anniversary and “commends the work of the 30 staff and numerous volunteers in supporting Fife’s young carers in their caring roles and importantly in providing service users with a range of advice, support and opportunities in order to empower these amazing young people to reach their goals”.

Fife MSP Peter Grant paid tribute to the charity in the early day motion (Pic: Submitted)

The motion goes on to thank all of the staff and volunteers and wish them the best for the next 25 years and beyond.