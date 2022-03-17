Fife mum helps CHAS to win UK-wide charity award

The Edinburgh-based charity secured the most votes from agents from the festive savings club to become their national and regional top charity of 2021 after Fife Council worker Danielle Little, 32, nominated the cause.

Danielle has run several charity races and fun runs to raise money for CHAS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Little

She said: “To firstly win the regional award, and then win the national one has been overwhelming.

“The support the charity gives families during the most difficult and trying time of their lives takes a great weight from their shoulders.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.