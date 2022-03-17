Fife mum helps CHAS to win UK-wide charity award
A Fife mother-of-three has helped Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) to be crowned the UK’s favourite charity in the first ever Park Christmas Savings UK Community Awards.
The Edinburgh-based charity secured the most votes from agents from the festive savings club to become their national and regional top charity of 2021 after Fife Council worker Danielle Little, 32, nominated the cause.
Danielle has run several charity races and fun runs to raise money for CHAS.
She said: “To firstly win the regional award, and then win the national one has been overwhelming.
“The support the charity gives families during the most difficult and trying time of their lives takes a great weight from their shoulders.”
