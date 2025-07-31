Fife mum's life journey helps shape first Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit

A Fife mum is behind the inaugural Scottish Women’s Wellbeing Summit taking place in St Andrews later this year – and it’s all inspired by her own life journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Canis, from Kennoway, is using her own experiences as motivation for the event, which she hopes will help women realise their potential and lead bold, fulfilling lives without compromising their wellness.

Once declared homeless following the break-up of her first marriage, Lesley went on to achieve a degree in English and creative writing and became a lecturer and journalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she found herself feeling isolated and alone with her young child.

Lesley Canis is organising the Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit. (Pic: contributed)

She, in her own words, had “a massive burnout” and needed a change, so after seeing the Welcome Stamp Visa Programme she took a huge gamble and moved to Barbados.

She spent a year in the Caribbean working as a freelance writer before returning to Scotland with a new husband, with whom she now shares young twins.

On her return, working for advocacy charity, Voiceability, Lesley found that very little progress had been made in addressing the mental and physical needs of women facing obstacles to study and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, through the wellbeing summit she is organising, she hopes to ensure meaningful change in this area starts to happen.

The summit will take place in St Andrews in November.

The summit, which takes place on November 15, aims to bring 200 women together providing them the opportunity to network, collaborate and inspire.

There will be exhibitor stalls from leading wellness and leadership industries, along with networking sessions and workshops. Five inspirational keynote speakers will take to the stage and there’s a chance for those attending to mentally and physically renew, with a series of immersive experiences including ice bathing, yoga and even fire walking.

Lesley said: “This summit means the absolute world to me. I have wanted to do something like this for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know there are a lot of local summits doing great things and driving change, but with SWWS, I want to get in front of women who are in leadership roles or entrepreneurs in wellness. As a group of women sitting down together, they can facilitate change at high levels, and raise incredible awareness that drips down through their organisations, and onto their customers.

The Scottish Women's Wellbeing Summit is taking place at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. (Pic: contributed)

“But, even more importantly for me personally, is my hope that this summit will be profitable enough for me to use some of these profits to start a childcare charity within Fife, not dissimilar to Flexible Childcare Services Scotland. I’d also like to run luxury wellbeing retreats for women in Barbados that allow for two funded spaces for women who financially wouldn’t be able to access them otherwise. Doing what I did was life changing in so many ways, and I want other people to experience that.”

Describing the childcare provision across Fife, as “shocking”, Lesley said: “As a mum of young children in the workplace 25 years ago, and a mum of young children in the workplace now, not much has changed at all. I know what it’s like to be down on your luck, and to feel that you're not valued in either the workplace or society, just because you're a single mother. I felt I had nowhere to turn at that point in my life, so I want to make a difference.

“I always felt like a square peg in a round hole in the workplace. I’ve always been a bit rebellious, not seeing the point in a lot of structures. This always made me feel like a failure because of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It took me a long time to realise that a lot of women felt the same in the workplace, as its structure simply isn’t set up for single mothers, or for women in general.

“This summit is for women tired of asking for approval, or trying to make changes within the current system. It’s for the rebels and the changemakers who aren’t asking for permission anymore, for people who know there’s a better way to lead. If Covid proved anything, it’s that there are other ways to work that still work.”

The speakers lined up for the event include Britain’s first female fighter-jet pilot, Dr Jo Salter; Kate Muir, leading Scottish writer, women's health campaigner and documentary maker, and Lee Donald, the seventh Scottish woman ever to summit Mount Everest.

Councillor Sally Pattle will also take to the stage. Representing the Linlithgow Ward on West Lothian Council for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, where she is their Mental Health Spokesperson, Sally was the first Liberal Democrat to be elected at any level in West Lothian for over 30 years. Away from politics, she owns the award winning Far From The Madding Crowd Bookshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also speaking will be Sharon Miller, the founder of innovative, holistic team building and training business, Joyworks!, which specialises in fully accredited laughter yoga leadership training.

Lesley added: “I am confident that delegates interested in coming along to the summit will agree with me that the achievements and remit of these five women is jaw dropping. There can be seldom opportunities in life to engage with women at this level, all in the one location. They have the ability to take us to another level.”

For more information on the event visit www.swwsummit.co.uk