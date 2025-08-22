Fife mum’s remarkable nine-stone weight loss leads her to launch own slimming group
Sarah Baker, who weighed 19st 13lb at her heaviest is now 10st 7lb. She said she felt trapped by her weight and health challenges, including PCOS and breathlessness.
“I used to hide behind my big personality,” she said. “I was scared to walk into the group that first night – it felt huge, I wouldn’t have walked in that first night without my best friend Stacey, but it turned out to be the start of something amazing.
“Climbing the stairs was always challenging as I’d feel my heart beating out of my chest, and I often worried that I wouldn’t live to see my children grow up.
With the support of husband Keith and four children Jack 17, Marc 14, Ruby 12 and Rory 6, Sarah is now launching her own Slimming World group in Leven, determined to help others find the support she says was the missing piece in her own weight loss puzzle.
“I’d seen my sister Shelley and mum Barbara lose weight by going to the gym, and tried to do the same, but for me, it was the group support that made all the difference,” she explains. “Slimming World helped me change my mindset. The generous Food Optimising plan fits perfectly with family life – we all love the meals, especially chilli and sausage rolls! Plus I never need to go hungry!”
Sarah’s transformation has been more than physical.
“I love wearing dresses now, I’ve got a full-length mirror I actually enjoy looking in, and I go swimming and walk our dog Bella regularly. I feel like a completely different person.”
Sarah went on to train as a consultant at Slimming World’s national academy in Derbyshire.
“I never imagined I’d be helping others lose weight, but I’m so excited to get started,” she said. “I want my group to be a place where people feel safe, supported and inspired.”
Sarah opens her new group in Leven Parish Church, Durie Street on Thursday, August 28 at 7:30pm.