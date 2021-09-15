Breakout will now run from May 27-29 next year.

The new date was announced just weeks after organisers pulled the plug on the inaugural event which was due to take place from October 8-10.

A rise in the number of COVID cases was given as the reason for its delay.

The event is designed as a fundraiser for the NHS and could bring up to 30,000 people into the town centre site.

The organisers also confirmed that almost all of the bands on the line-up have already agreed to the new dates.

Breakout will be one of the biggest music festivals staged in Fife - and the first to use the town’s waterfront as a backdrop.

Organisers plan to have a main stage at the Basin car park, with a second smaller stage further along the Esplanade.

The plan was then to link them with some of the rides from the Links Market which has been absent from town since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The festival announced a strong Scottish-themed line-up with a number of big names confirmed.

They included Midge Ure, Hue and Cry, The Skids, The Rezillos, Big Country, Goodbye Mr McKenzie, GUN, and Red Hot Chili Pipers.

More acts were also confirmed for the dance and acoustic music stage together with a host of local musicians and songwriters.

Hopes of the event going ahead in October were dashed last month, but the organisers are now looking ahead to 2022.

A statement on their Facebook page said: “We may have been a bit quiet but we have been working hard in the background!

“We are delighted to announce that almost all our acts has been able to move to our new dates of May 27-29 - and even better still they will all be appearing on the same nights as before.”They also promised more big name announcements in the coming months - including more headline acts.

The festival has been organised by Ian Arnott and Stuart Prentice of Kirkcaldy based Breakout Events Limited and all profits will go to NHS Scotland.

