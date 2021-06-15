From The Jam are joining the bill for the music festival in Kirkcaldy

The three-day event is slated to go ahead in October on the town’s waterfront - and could bring up to 30,000 fans.

Breakout Festival has already announced big names such as Big Country, The Skids, Midge Ure, The Rezillos, and Goodbye Mr MacKenzie.

Today they added more bands to the bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The latest signings include British reggae band Aswad as well as legendary DJ Graeme Park - returning to his home town for a set on the dance stage - From The Jam, Edinburgh singer-songwriter Dean Owens, Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, and The Countess of Fife

The promoters have still to announce all their headliners - only the Red Hot Chili Pipers have been unveiled.

Tickets for the festival went on sale at the weekend, and Monday saw a photo-call featuring some of the local singers and performers who will also be on stage.

They included Callum Beattie, Phil Ciarletta, Billy Reekie and Dionne Hickey, winner of the 2011 Voice of Fife competition run by the Fife Free Press.

The festival has been created by Ian Arnott of Kirkcaldy based Breakout Events to give people something to look forward to after lockdown.

The street will then host in effect a mini Links Market as the showmen return after missing out entirely on their traditional 2020 and 2021 visits - followed by a second stage for dance and acoustic acts.

And all profits will go to the NHS with Fife Healthy Charity standing to benefit.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.