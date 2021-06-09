Fife music festival plans to be changed over lockdown restrictions
Plans for the popular Silverburn Festival are to be changed, after organisers said the event could not be held as planned due to lockdown restrictions.
Organisers for the annual event at Silverburn Park apologised for the change, but said that it would be impossible to hold a Covid-safe event with hundreds of music fans without ‘massive financial help’.
However, an event with a limited attendance or a live-streamed music festival could be held in its place.
A statement on the event’s Facebook page said: “We're very sorry to announce that after many, many months of trying to plan our festival in the face of Covid-19, we unfortunately need to admit defeat and accept that we cannot run the event as planned this year
“We still hold a small hope that we can hold a closed festival which can be live-streamed online for all to see, but unfortunately a small organisation like ours just can't run a Covid-safe event with 600+ people without massive financial help and recruitment.
“We plan to refund all of the tickets sold over the coming week, and will enter those who bought tickets into a draw for slots at any limited attendance or 'live-streamed' festival that we might be able to hold on the weekend we had planned to hold the original event.”
They added: “On a brighter note, we have MASSIVE plans for next years festival, and truly believe it will be THE BEST EVER Silverburn Festival next summer! We hope to see you then.”