Fife music festival plans to be changed over lockdown restrictions

Silverburn Festival is an annual music festival. Pic: George Mcluskie.

Organisers for the annual event at Silverburn Park apologised for the change, but said that it would be impossible to hold a Covid-safe event with hundreds of music fans without ‘massive financial help’.

However, an event with a limited attendance or a live-streamed music festival could be held in its place.

A statement on the event’s Facebook page said: “We're very sorry to announce that after many, many months of trying to plan our festival in the face of Covid-19, we unfortunately need to admit defeat and accept that we cannot run the event as planned this year

“We still hold a small hope that we can hold a closed festival which can be live-streamed online for all to see, but unfortunately a small organisation like ours just can't run a Covid-safe event with 600+ people without massive financial help and recruitment.

“We plan to refund all of the tickets sold over the coming week, and will enter those who bought tickets into a draw for slots at any limited attendance or 'live-streamed' festival that we might be able to hold on the weekend we had planned to hold the original event.”