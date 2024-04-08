Fife music therapy charity fundraiser raises the roof with massive donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the Prince's Trust Employability and Personal Development course, students chose Kirkcaldy-based Paige’s Musical Butterflies to raise money for as part of their Discovering the World of Work unit.

The Rockin 4 Paige event took place at the Windsor Hotel in the town with bands such as The Drouthy Neebors, The Menagerie and Romay O’Donnell taking to the stage. Paige’s Musical Butterflies was set up after Paige passed away in 2022. She had been being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones or tissue around the bones. The 17-year old, passed away just months after recording her debut single with pop star, Ella Henderson.

James Millar, one of the students taking part in the course, said: “It was a huge success and we managed to raise over £1000. The bands and performers were fantastic throughout the night, and even the crowd got involved; it was great to see a full house.”

The event raised more than £1000 for the music therapy charity Paige's Musical Butterflies (Pic: Submitted)

James said that the charity was suggested by a fellow student on the course but there was little knowledge about how ity operated.

He explained: “We believed that this would be an amazing charity to support due to the awareness it raises of childhood cancer and the support with musical therapy. We had Michelle and Denise from Paige's Musical Butterflies visit the college and give us more of an insight to the story about Paige. By the end, there was not a dry eye in the classroom.”

The course encourages people to try new ways of working to ensure that they are getting valuable new experiences that will benefit them during their employment.

