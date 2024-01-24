Fife named area most likely to see drivers fail MOT this winter
New analysis of Department for Transport data has revealed that more than a quarter (27.75%) of cars in the Lang Toun and the surrounding areas failed their MOTs in the last two winters. The research has been conducted by the used car platform, MOTORS. Researchers there took a deep dive into Department for Transport data and analysed over 20.2 million car MOT tests across the winter months.
Their analysis found that over the course of the two winters analysed, there were 32,583 failures in the KY postcode.The failure rate of 27.75% is more than 7% higher than the UK average. The full research can be found at: https://news.motors.co.uk/top-reasons-to-fail-a-mot-this-winter/
Scotland featured prominently in the research, with Dundee and Aberdeen also featuring in the top ten areas for failures.
The report also suggested ways in which motorists can ensure their cars are best placed to pass their MOT. These included, regularly checking and cleaning your exhaust, keeping on top of antifreeze and looking out for oil leaks.
The most common reason for MOT failure in the UK was tread depth, which accounted for more than a third of all failures. On average there are two million failed MOT tests each winter, with research by Good Garage Scheme showing the average cost of repairs for a failed MOT is £272. Using that methodology, failed MOTs would have cost Fifers an estimated £8 million over the last two years.