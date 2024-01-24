Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New analysis of Department for Transport data has revealed that more than a quarter (27.75%) of cars in the Lang Toun and the surrounding areas failed their MOTs in the last two winters. The research has been conducted by the used car platform, MOTORS. Researchers there took a deep dive into Department for Transport data and analysed over 20.2 million car MOT tests across the winter months.

Their analysis found that over the course of the two winters analysed, there were 32,583 failures in the KY postcode.The failure rate of 27.75% is more than 7% higher than the UK average. The full research can be found at: https://news.motors.co.uk/top-reasons-to-fail-a-mot-this-winter/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland featured prominently in the research, with Dundee and Aberdeen also featuring in the top ten areas for failures.

Fife has been named the area with the highest number of MOT failures over the last two winters (Pic: Submitted)

The report also suggested ways in which motorists can ensure their cars are best placed to pass their MOT. These included, regularly checking and cleaning your exhaust, keeping on top of antifreeze and looking out for oil leaks.