The Scotland Is Calling campaign launched by VisitScotland saw the Kingdom come out top with tourists.

They research set out to uncover how holiday-goers from across the UK feel about their adventures in Scotland, looking to pinpoint the emotions felt most in each region.

And when it came to happiness - the strongest emotion - Fife accounted for 30% of all votes.

Fife Coastal Path signpost

And Scots themselves were the people most likely to say that they hold a special connection or memory with the region, compared to any of the other UK respondents, with about one in 14 (7%) of Scots saying this.

Second, to happiness, the most felt emotion in Fife was ‘inspired’, with ‘adventurous’ coming in third - no surprise considering it is the Home of Golf, has the best chippies, and Fife Coastal Path remains a huge magnet for walkers, runners, cyclists and visitors.

Pinpointing emotions and memories to specific places isn’t something new - it’s a psychological concept known as “place attachment” and explores the bond between person and place.

Dr Carlos Galan-Diaz, an environmental psychologist at the University of St Andrews said: "Our time spent in these places has consequences on our feelings from the moment we visit. It can be as simple as being in your favourite place and feeling a sense of happiness immediately, or it can be as long-lasting as our 'moods'—for example, the satisfied feeling continuing when you get home from your favourite place.”

Caroline Warburton, regional leadership director at VisitScotland was delighted to see Fife the poll.

She said: “A year-round destination packed full of Scottish history, inspiring landscapes, award-winning food and drink; and world-famous golf; this stretch of the east coast offers something for everyone.

“Our latest marketing campaign focuses on this appeal highlighting the ways in which Scotland can fulfil a visitor’s emotional needs. It is not just about the unmissable things you can see and do but how it feels to experience them.”

