Fife nan's Erikson-style collapse revealed life-threatening heart condition she shares with seven family members

Doreen with her family.

Sarah (49) was one of millions of stunned TV viewers who watched Denmark captain Christian Eriksen collapse during his country’s Euro 2020 match with Finland.

Now Sarah – whose own collapse happened at home – is urging Scots to sign up for a special event where cardiac experts will share potentially life-saving advice.

A keen-eyed GP referred Sarah to a cardiologist after a dizzy spell resulted in a minor head injury. No one in the family had suffered any cardiac episodes up to then.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Sarah waited for blood test results, her mother Doreen, from Crail, was also hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest, like Erikson.

Further tests resulted in both mother and daughter being diagnosed with an inherited cardiac condition known as Long QT Syndrome.

Genetic screening of the whole family soon revealed seven relatives, aged nine to 76 at the time, shared the same gene mutation. Because inherited cardiac conditions are complex, each family member requires bespoke treatment.

Sarah encourages anyone who suffers dizziness or has a family member who died unexpectedly to find out more and get themselves screened. An online event run by the Network for Inherited Cardiac Conditions on June 23, 6.15pm, is a great place to learn more and ask questions.

“It was frightening to think that I had passed something on to my daughter genetically,” said Sarah. “But at the age of nine Jasmine took it all in her stride. She told me, ‘Mum if my heart is as special as yours then I’ll be just fine’.

“This made me cry but in the same heartbeat, it gives me the strength to give back, like I’m doing through the talk for the online event run by the Network for Inherited Cardiac Conditions.

“When we saw Erikson's collapse, or anyone for that matter, you hope and pray for them to survive cardiac arrest and for that chance to be with their family and loved ones again. The chain of survival and promoting this is key – having people trained in CPR and not frightened to do it. That was key to my mum’s survival, too.”