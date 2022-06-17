Fife neighbours share £120,000 Postcode Lottery win

James McMillan (41) is among four Methil neighbours celebrating after KY8 3AS was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday, June 17.

The winners all scooped £30,000 each.

Stagecoach worker James joked about his plans to use the money to treat his husband Andrew to a McDonald’s for their 12-year anniversary next month.

James McMillan and Andrew Rogers, and Thomas and Karen Couper, are joined by People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson top celebrate their win.

James said: “It’ll be a surprise for Andrew. I’ll get you a McDonald’s, maybe two Big Macs.”

When asked how the couple would spend the money aside from their anniversary plans, James said: “I just want to be able to spoil my cats and some of the family as well.”

Andrew, who is a plumber, added: “I think it’ll have to be a few cocktails for me, and of course a jacuzzi.”

James McMillan (left) and Andrew Rogers with their cheque for £30,000.

Andrew also loves woodworking and plans to take his business to the next level with some professional equipment.

Fife whisky shop owner Thomas Couper (54) was joined by his wife Karen for the £30,000 cheque reveal.

The couple, who have been married for 32 years, were in for a day of celebration. Karen said: “We’re going to keep celebrating all day.”

Thomas added: “And all night!”

Thomas and Karen Couper are delighted their postcode was a winner.

When asked how he’ll spend his winnings, Thomas – who runs The Wee Couper of Fife in Anstruther – said: “We’re going to take the whole family on holiday. That’s the main thing. Just get a break and enjoy ourselves.”

The couple, who met in a bingo hall, plan to take the family to the Costa del Sol.

Karen said: “We’re going to have fun enjoying it.”

The remaining winners chose to stay anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize today in Methil. I hope the win will help lift their spirits and they treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

