Fife neighbours to visit all 42 Scottish senior football grounds in 24-hour charity drive

The pals from Finglassie, who have known each other for 20 year,s are going on the epic road trip in order to raise awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease Scotland and cancer charity, Maggie’s.

Kevin Payne and Susan Dobbie, alongside best buds and neighbours, Andrew and Fiona Hain, hope to smash the 815 mile drive in under 24 hours which will see them visit every ground in Scotland up to Division 3.

Neighbours Andrew Hain, Kevin Payne, Fiona Hain, and Susan Dobbie (seated) are driving to all senior football grounds in 24 hours for charity. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Kevin said: “We wanted to raise money and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease Scotland and Maggie’s as I lost my close childhood friend, Elaine Wright, last year to MND, and Andy’s friend has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"Their diagnosis and the death of my friend has affected us both profoundly so we want to do something positive to help others.

"As we’re all football daft we thought that this road trip challenge would be a fun and original way to raise awareness and funds for both of our chosen charities.”

Although the neighbours all love football, Kevin said that Andy, as a Celtic fan, will be stuck in the car with three Rangers fans.

"Myself, Susan, and Fiona are all Rangers fans, so Andy will have to put up with us all for the entire journey,” he said.

“Starting at midnight this Saturday, we’ll commence the road trip from Ross County’s grounds in Dingwall before working our way down the east coast, then on to Perth, then Glasgow, then to the Borders before working our way back up to Fife, finishing at East Fife’s grounds at Bayview.

"Andy plotted the route and I’m planning on doing most of the driving, so as long as the weather stays fair we should be able to complete the journey without to many issues.

"It’ll be quite a drive and we will probably use at least £150 worth of fuel, but it’s all for a good cause to help people who are less fortunate than ourselves.”