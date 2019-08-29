Fife nurse’s mountainous challenge for CHAS

A former staff nurse at Rachel House in Kinross has climbed northern Africa’s highest peak to raise funds for the children’s hospice.

After leaving the role Rachael Nixon decided to tackle Mount Toubkal in Morocco and has so far raised over £1500 for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Rachael, who lives in Kirkcaldy, walked for up to eight hours a day over challenging terrain and slept in very cold temperatures in a tent at night to reach the summit, which is often described as the crowning glory of Morocco.

She said: “At times I found it really tough and was worried I was holding the group back but everyone was really supportive and I found out that our group finished in great time over all.

“What was especially moving was when I got to the top I was so exhausted I almost forgot it was my birthday – until the guide pulled out a birthday cake that had been carried all the way up for us to enjoy!

“When I worked in the hospice I saw first-hand exactly where the money goes and how it helps the families and children who use CHAS services.

“Knowing the difference the funds I raised will make to so many families makes this tough challenge worth it!”