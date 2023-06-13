The un-announced inspection at Acorn Day Nursery, based just outside St Andrews, took place recently - and staff were given a glowing assessment. Based on a steading at Kinaldy Farm, the nursery was rated ‘very good’ across all categories.

It is registered to provide a service to a maximum of 52 children not yet attending primary school, and offers funded places for youngsters aged three to five in partnership with Fife Council.

Inspectors said staff were “kind and caring towards children because they had built loving and nurturing relationships with them” - and youngsters were .”meaningfully listened to” and their views respected.

The nursery was visited by inspectors last month

The report said: “Staff used warm, caring and nurturing approaches to support children. Children and staff enjoyed spending time together, laughing and chatting with each other as well as enjoying cuddles, when this was needed. This helped children feel loved, supported, and valued.”

It said youngsters played in very well-developed outdoor spaces that offered them a wide range of fun, interesting and exciting experiences, and staff worked together with parents and families to support positive outcomes for children. They also spent lots of time in the local community, including forest and beach spaces, helping them build connections with the natural world.