Fife Opera set to stage gala concert in Kirkcaldy this weekend
The company will be performing a gala concert with musical highlights from across the world of opera at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, April 21.
The concert will showcase many soloists who have wowed audiences in the company’s past productions and features solos, ensembles and choruses from the world of opera such as La Traviata; Madame Butterfly; Carmen; Tales of Hoffman; Maria Stuarda and many more.
Tickets, priced £14, £12 for concessions and £5 for children, will be available on the door. The concert begins at 7.30pm.
Further information is available by emailing [email protected]
Following the gala concert, Fife Opera will be looking ahead to their next productions in November when they will stage Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and Strauss’ Die Fledermaus at the Adam Smith Theatre.
