Fife Opera members will perform a gala concert at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy this weekend. (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

The company will be performing a gala concert with musical highlights from across the world of opera at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, April 21.

The concert will showcase many soloists who have wowed audiences in the company’s past productions and features solos, ensembles and choruses from the world of opera such as La Traviata; Madame Butterfly; Carmen; Tales of Hoffman; Maria Stuarda and many more.

Tickets, priced £14, £12 for concessions and £5 for children, will be available on the door. The concert begins at 7.30pm.

Further information is available by emailing [email protected]