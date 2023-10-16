Fife optician completes London to Edinburgh cycle for homeless charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adrian McCann, from Kirkcaldy, joined UK Specsavers colleagues Richard Curtis and John Adams to take on a 478 mile, seven day cycle from London to Edinburgh to raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.

The trio of amateur cyclists have already raised almost £11,500 so far and they hope their pedal power will help raise £20,000 for homeless charity, Crisis UK.

Adrian’s colleagues from across Scotland backed the cycle, donating £5000 to kick off his fundraising.

From left, cyclists Richard Curtis, Adrian McCann and John Adams. (Pic: submitted)

Adrian, optometrist director of Specsavers in Leven and Cupar, said: “Many people are facing challenging times and one vulnerable group in dire need are those without a place to call home. I wanted to do something proactive for a cause that I feel deeply passionate about. Then the spark came to pick a feat that would challenge and push me at the same time. Pedal power won!

"I am overwhelmed by the support from my optometry colleagues all over Scotland for their generous support. During the cycle we faced some awful weather conditions and our limbs were aching, but it was worth it to make a difference to this amazing charity.”

Crisis UK is a national charity for people experiencing homelessness and includes those sleeping on the streets or other individuals awaiting housing while staying with friends. The charity provides invaluable practical support that includes helping people access benefits, healthcare services and employment opportunities.