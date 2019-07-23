Fife optician raises funds for Guide Dogs

A Leven woman has walked her socks off to raise funds for Guide Dogs.

Rosalind Dow stepped up to take part in a ‘Walk Your Socks Off’ fundraising event where she not only challenged herself physically but also raised money in the process.

The challenge set by Guide Dogs was to walk 100,000 steps. Rosalind, who works at Specsavers Leven, and her husband Christopher took part in the walk and brought along their friend’s dog, Nala.

Not only did Rosalind complete an impressive total of 105,879 steps, but she also raised £162.24 for the charity.

Rosalind, after completing the challenge, said: “I was more than happy to take part in an event which I knew was for a good cause such as Guide Dogs. I am lucky to have such encouraging co-workers at the Leven branch of Specsavers whose positive attitudes helped me to complete this challenge.”

The funds collected will go towards training the dogs within the charity to become successful guide dogs.

Adrian McCann, store director at Specsavers Leven, said: “Rosalind’s efforts are greatly appreciated by everyone here at the Leven branch, and I would like to say well done to her and her husband for taking part, as well as saying a huge thanks to everyone who donated.”