Fife outdoor pool re-opens after renovation work completed

The pool has been reopened.

The West Braes Project, the group behind the renovation, held a soft opening last month, when the Menopausal Mermaids attended with the trustees/volunteers and went for a swim.

The grand opening and gala will be held on August 7, 10-4pm, at the West Braes Park in Pittenweem.

The group thanked Fife Leader and Fife Environment Trust for the funding to make it happen, as well as to Covanburn who were “really fantastic” and Robbie Blyth for all his support.