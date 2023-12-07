A painting in Fife by one of the renowned Scottish colourist artists is set to go to auction with an estimate sale price of up to £60,000.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mill Dam was painted by George Leslie Hunter in 1923, and is of a number of works going under the hammer at the prestigious Woolley & Wallis Salerooms in Salisbury next week. Also up for auction are six works by Methil-born William Gear, best known for his abstract work and the collection depicts that style.

Hunter was one of four Scottish colourists which included Samual Peploe, whose work is showcased at Kirkcaldy Museum and Art Gallery which holds the largest collection of his paintings aside from the National Galleries of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunter was raised in California, but relocated to Fife where he worked on a cousin’s farm. His painting of the Mill Dam bears a portrait of Tom Honeyman, a former director of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on the reverse. The painting, which features on the catalogue cover, has a sale estimate of between £40,000 and £60,000 and is one of three Hunter originals going to auction. The Quayside, Fife, is valued at between £10,000 and £15,000 and Torcello, a scene from Venice, is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

The Mill Dam could fetch up to £60,000 at auction (Pic: Submitted)

Victor Fauvelle, paintings specialist, said: “We have a strong base of buyers interested in works by Scottish artists, so they always attract a great deal of attention. We are particularly pleased to include outstanding work by two of the Scottish Colourists in this auction. Their use of light and colour, although they used them in different ways, was very radical compared to the style of Scottish art at the time so I’m sure that they, along with the Craigie Aitchison, will appeal to many buyers.”