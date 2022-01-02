Fife parents welcome New Year's Day baby

Fife’s first baby of 2022 was Eilidh Suzie Elliott Taylor.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 10:51 am

Parents Taylor Elliott, 24 and Cameron Taylor, 26, from Crossgates welcomed little Eilidh at 2.17am at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

She clocked in at 8 lbs and 2 oz.

Less than two hours later, wee Ayda Lorimer arrived – becoming the Kingdom’s second baby of the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eilidh Suzie Elliott Taylor was Fife’s first baby of 2022.

She was born in Victoria Hospital at 4.01am to parents Skye Bryson, 22, and Kyle Lorimer, 21 from Lochgelly.

Ayda only weighed 5lbs 15oz at birth.

Congratulations to both families.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Ayda Lorimer was born in Victoria Hospital at 4.01am to parents Skye Bryson, 22, and Kyle Lorimer, 21.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

FifeKirkcaldy