Fife parents welcome New Year's Day baby
Fife’s first baby of 2022 was Eilidh Suzie Elliott Taylor.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 10:51 am
Parents Taylor Elliott, 24 and Cameron Taylor, 26, from Crossgates welcomed little Eilidh at 2.17am at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
She clocked in at 8 lbs and 2 oz.
Less than two hours later, wee Ayda Lorimer arrived – becoming the Kingdom’s second baby of the new year.
She was born in Victoria Hospital at 4.01am to parents Skye Bryson, 22, and Kyle Lorimer, 21 from Lochgelly.
Ayda only weighed 5lbs 15oz at birth.
Congratulations to both families.