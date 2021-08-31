The project will feature a series of fun, free and easy to access sessions aimed at children aged 7-14 years, with sessions linking directly to a cycling club.

The aim is to deliver a long-term, sustainable increase in cycling activity and subsequently behavioural change.

The Fife park is part of a Scottish pilot project to promote cycling

By giving participants something fun to do with their bike, and a means of developing their skills and confidence, they will see greater value in bikes and the independence it can give them.

This will greatly increase the likelihood of people using it for everyday journeys such as going to school, shopping or other short journeys.

Nick Rennie, chief executive of Scottish Cycling, said: “Thanks to Transport Scotland’s Free Bikes for Kids pilot we will be able to give more young people the opportunity to experience the wonderful benefits gained from riding a bike.

"Our Rock Up & Ride programme will help us accelerate our vision of developing a nation of cyclists and link our work in the key areas of participation, club and facility development.

"I am very excited to see the impact we will make to local communities across the length and breadth of Scotland in our eight pilot sites.”

Annabelle Ewing MSP, MSP for the Cowdenbeath constituency, added: “Riding a bike is excellent exercise, it is good for an individual’s physical and mental well-being.

"This plan seeks to ensure that no child will miss out on those benefits because they cannot afford a bike.”

