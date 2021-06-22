Fife park to feature on BBC TV show this week

Landward presenter JJ Chalmers interviewing FEAT chairman Brian Robertson back in April.

Silverburn Park, near Leven, will feature in an episode of BBC Landward this Thursday evening at 8.30pm on BBC Scotland.

The park’s rich industrial heritage and fourfold increase in visitors since its revival and ongoing renovation by mental health charity Fife Employment Action Trust (FEAT) sparked the interest of BBC producers.

Filming took place back in April when presenter and former Royal Marine, JJ Chalmers, interviewed park chairman Brian Robertson and fellow Director Dr John Ennis.

“It was a pleasure to meet JJ and to share experiences with him,” said Mr Robertson.

“We can’t wait to see the episode on Thursday and to see what they have done with the footage they took in the spring. We also hope that they were able to mention the fund raising we have been doing to renovate the former flax mill into a multi-million pound visitor centre and community hub as time is running out to reach the target of £2 million by August.”

The episode will feature Silverburn Park’s 27 stunning acres and some hitherto unseen by the public footage of the Russell Family at Silverburn House, which was burnt down some years ago.

The park was gifted by the family in 1973 to the people of Fife and the people of Leven in particular as a place of “quiet enjoyment, nature trails and organised camping". This is held in place by a Conservation Agreement with the National Trust of Scotland.

FEAT has so far raised more than £30,000 towards the renovation of the flax mill but more than £2 million is needed to unlock funds promised by the National Lottery, Fife Council and other funders.

The planned opening date for the mill is Easter 2026, by which time the Levenmouth rail link should also be operational, opening up Leven to visitors from Edinburgh and the south.