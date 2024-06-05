Fife pastry chefs set to battle it out for top spot on Channel 4's Bake Off: The Professionals.
Neil Dunlop and Nicole Rafferty will represent Balbirnie House Hotel. The pair, who work as the head pastry chef and pastry chef de partie respectively, took part in the show which airs on Monday, June 10 at 8.00pm. The show sees participants compete using their baking skills to produce spectacular masterpieces from patisseries and desserts.
Balbirnie House Hotel said it was “absolutely delighted” to announce Neil and Nicole’s involvement in the show. They will be one of 12 participating teams in the show, which is now in its ninth season.
Neil has more than 20 years of experience as a pastry chef, however teammate Nicole took up the profession in her 30s in order to pursue her love of baking.
The Bake Off: The Professionals announcement describes the pair as “hsaring a similar sense of humour, the pair very quickly became great friends and so did their children, arranging their days off together so their daughters can spend time together.”
The duo have received a wealth of support online since their involvement was announced. One supportive Facebook comment read: “Well done on making it through onto the show - even more reason to watch.” Another said the local interest is a good reason to watch the show, adding: “Amazing, well done. I love this programme but I will be watching it extensively and praying that they get on well. Go Balbirnie!”
